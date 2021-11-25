Law enforcement authorities issue shopping tips for the holiday season

National and local law enforcement officials shared several tips this week to help protect consumers during the holiday season.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that increased criminal activity is expected over the holiday season. Strained police resources pose a significant risk for consumers.
Last year saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade, and 2021 is shaping up to be no different, the NICB said. Shoppers should remain vigilant during the holidays. Criminals will search for unlocked cars to steal belongings, and the car itself.
California Highway Patrol:
• Lock your doors
• At night, park in a well-lit area
• Never leave keys in the ignition or vehicle running unattended
• Never leave items of value — such as a purse, backpack or shopping bag — in plain view.
Tips for shoppers and business owners observing organized theft:
• Do not attempt to intervene
• Note what the people involved look like
• Attempt to obtain a license plate and vehicle description
The Bakersfield Police Department:
• Lock doors, windows and closing garages when leaving your residence — even for a few minutes
• Don’t openly display your Christmas tree and gifts in the front window
• Burglars search for outdoor lights burning for 24 hours, piled up newspapers, mail, or advertising flyers hanging on the doorknob to see if you are home. Don't let these items pile up.
• Don’t leave your garage opener inside your vehicle
• Turn on lights, play the radio or the TV on low volume to show the residence is occupied when leaving for the evening
• Give the spare key to a trusted neighbor — do not hide spare keys under rocks, in flower pots or above door ledges.
Shopping Safety
• Pay attention to your surroundings. Do not focus on your phone and become unaware of your surroundings.
• Do not leave your purse unattended or in the basket while you are shopping
• Put your purse or bag inside your vehicle first before loading your car with purchases
• Try to shop before dark and shop with a friend.
• Have your keys ready and available in your hand before you go to your car.
California Attorney General issued the following recommendations for cyber security:
• Don’t use simple passwords, and don’t reuse passwords across sites
• Use a credit card when shopping
• Make sure you have a secure internet connection when shopping online
• Don’t open links from unsolicited text messages
• Be suspicious of a price or deal that seems too good to be true. It usually is.