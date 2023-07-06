What started as a California Highway Patrol K9 sniffing out about 100 pounds of methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning traffic stop led to authorities dismantling a lab making narcotics in Shafter and arresting six men, according to authorities. 

A CHP officer stopped a Honda Accord on White Lane and Wible Road at 9:30 a.m. and noticed several “indicators of criminal activity,” a news release said. The driver and passenger of the car were arrested after K9 Bart sniffed the car and found about 97 pounds of meth in the Honda’s trunk, CHP added. 