What started as a California Highway Patrol K9 sniffing out about 100 pounds of methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning traffic stop led to authorities dismantling a lab making narcotics in Shafter and arresting six men, according to authorities.
A CHP officer stopped a Honda Accord on White Lane and Wible Road at 9:30 a.m. and noticed several “indicators of criminal activity,” a news release said. The driver and passenger of the car were arrested after K9 Bart sniffed the car and found about 97 pounds of meth in the Honda’s trunk, CHP added.
It wasn’t clear why the officer stopped the driver or what indicators led the officer to deploy K9 Bart. CHP didn't respond to requests for comment.
Authorities then executed a search warrant at a home of the suspects arrested in the traffic stop, located in the 1700 block of E. Fresno Avenue in Shafter.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation Department and the local officers with the Department of Drug Enforcement Administration found a lab suspected of making meth, authorities reported in a news release.
In total, more than 200 pounds of meth was seized by law enforcement, according to a news release. Personnel from the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Public Health Department also helped to assess potential hazards created by the alleged meth lab.
Jose Aguirre-Chaidez, Felipe Angulo-Renteria, Jose Violante-Medina, Ronald Cain, Luis Cecena and Luis Moreno-Andrade were arrested in connection to the incident, officers reported.