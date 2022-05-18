Law enforcement agencies to hold somber tributes Thursday

Those wishing to show their support for law enforcement officers will have several opportunities to do so Thursday.
As part of National Police Week, which takes place from May 15 to Saturday, the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are all hosting memorials to honor the lives of deputies and officers who have died in the line of duty.
At noon Thursday, after all three agencies have had their respective recognitions for fallen officers, the organizations will converge in front of the Kern County Peace Officers’ Memorial in downtown Bakersfield at 1415 Truxtun Ave.
“It’s important to remember those that sacrifice their lives in service of their communities,” said Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD. “It’s right that we do so as an organization, and we appreciate the community support that we receive during this time, and all year.”
The Bakersfield Police Department is holding the first ceremony, and announced a traffic closure in the area starting at 6:30 a.m. for all lanes of traffic on Truxtun between H and Eye streets, which could last until about 7:30 a.m., the duration of the memorial.
At 7 a.m., in front of BPD headquarters, there will be an invocation by clergy and then a laying of a wreath at the police memorial “by relatives and survivors of some of those lost in the line of duty,” Pair said.
The department has lost a total of 10 officers, said Pair, with the most recent loss being a K-9 unit named Jango.
“Although that’s not a human, there’s a very real impact on his surviving family,” Pair said, also mentioning Sgt. Dennis Moore, who died Aug. 9, 2017, while preparing for work, and Officer David Nelson, who died in 2015 as the result of a crash during a pursuit. Nelson was the first BPD officer to die in the line of duty since Officer William L. Sikola in 1983.
California Highway Patrol officers plan to host their solemn tribute shortly afterward at 8:30 a.m. outside the Bakersfield CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St.
“We're going to honor local CHP officers that have died in a line of duty with a special tribute to Officer Scott Merritt, who passed away on Sept. 10 of last year due to complications from COVID,” said Officer Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Bakersfield CHP office.
He also noted that while the public is welcome at the event, due to its somber nature, out of respect to those who have died, he asked that attendees make sure they’re there before the 8:30 a.m. start time.
The CHP has lost 16 officers in the line of duty going back to 1929, according to data provided by the office, which is the most for any CHP office statewide, Rodriguez added.
Following the CHP ceremony, there will also be a memorial at KCSO headquarters starting at 10 a.m., which will take place at 1350 Norris Road.
The tribute is expected to include a few words from Sheriff Donny Youngblood, prior to a roll call of all of the fallen KCSO deputies and personnel and a 21-gun salute, according to officials.
The KCSO has lost 32 officials in the line of duty dating back to the first such loss, Tehachapi Constable William S. Metler, who died Nov. 6, 1873, to Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed in a shootout with a suspect following a standoff on July 25, 2021.
“This year is especially tough for us since we are freshly grieving the loss of one of our deputies from last summer,” said Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the KCSO, referring to Campas.
“You hear a lot of people say that, ‘You know that you signed up for this when you signed up for the job in law enforcement,’” Meza said. “But the truth is, you're never truly prepared for the fact that you could lose someone so abruptly. It's human life. It's still someone’s family. It's still our work family. And being able to take a moment of silence and honor their sacrifice and what they did for this community is definitely something that sets this job apart from other jobs.”