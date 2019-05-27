Multiple city and county departments conducted a joint operation in a canal along Mill Creek Park on Monday as they searched for evidence related to a homicide that occurred Thursday near Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive.
The Bakersfield Police Department has already detained Terry William Durpin, 44, in connection with the homicide, but the department is asking anyone in the public with information regarding the case to call 326-3555 or BPD at 327-7111.
In addition to BPD, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office’s Air Unit, Bakersfield Water Resources Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department participated in the operation.
BPD has said that at around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the area of Mill Creek Park after getting reports of fighting and screaming.
The officers found a man, Jarred Charles Heilman, 37, who had suffered major injuries as the result of an assault, the department said.
A suspect was seen by witnesses running south along the north side of Mill Creek Park, police said.
Durpin was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder.
