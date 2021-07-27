Law enforcement agencies hold procession to honor Deputy Phillip Campas

The roar of cars whizzing by on Mount Vernon Avenue halted Tuesday as a steady stream of law enforcement vehicles meandered to Greenlawn Northeast in honor of Deputy Phillip Campas, who succumbed to gunshot wounds in a mass shooting Sunday.
Officials cordoned off every intersection along Mount Vernon Avenue from the Kern County Coroner's Office to make way for the procession. Police officers and firefighters stood with solemn faces at regular intervals along the road, waiting to pay their respects.
Groups of civilians and community members dotted the road west of Mount Vernon and all along Panorama Drive.
Jessie Subia, an onlooker, shed tears as she waited for the cavalcade to begin.
“(Law enforcement) do a really hard job,” Subia said. “I feel for his family and his kids. He was so young.”
About 15 Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials, all on motorcycles, led the procession. Exiting from Kern Medical, lights on the bikes flashed red, white and blue, illuminating the path for Campas.
A white vehicle carrying the family of the fallen deputy followed behind the motorcycle cavalcade.
An outpouring of first responders came to honor Campas. More than 50 cars followed the hearse, all representing law enforcement agencies and first responders from KCSO, BPD, Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Probation, California Highway Patrol, Hall Ambulance and others.
Enduring the scorching heat, many residents waved to the drivers in the cars. Some saluted. Some stood with their hands across their hearts, their hats removed in respect.
Veronica Ortiz came to pay tribute to the deputy and other victims who died.
“We should honor all our cops,” Ortiz said. “I want my condolences to be to his family and the other people that lost their lives also in Wasco.”
Many more supporters coalesced in front of the Bakersfield College football stadium. A few community members also brought American flags to wave at the procession.
At the stop light near the intersection of Panorama and Mount Vernon, the winding road overlooking black oil drills brimmed with cars. A curving line of red and blue lights flickered all in honor of Campas.
In front of Greenlawn Northeast, two white ladders, each from a KCFD vehicle, crisscrossed in the sky holding a large, billowing American flag. Some firefighters stood, clad in their black and neon yellow striped gear, outside their vehicles. Members of KCFD also stood on top of their trucks.
Subia hopes the procession draws support and respect for law enforcement agencies.
Nimo Nuno also came to honor the fallen deputy.
“They’re ... here to protect us,” Nuno said. “The only thing that we can do is give our best salute to the cops who (have) fallen. It’s kind of cool … that we get to say ‘Thank you for your service.’”