In 2001, Susan Clevenger was convicted of murder for conspiring with her boyfriend in the kidnapping-for-ransom of a property manager for whom she worked.
The property manager, Bradley St. Clair, died in a struggle with the boyfriend at his office. He was bound and gagged with duct tape, and strangled.
Now Clevenger, who has spent the past 17 years in prison, will return to Kern County following an appellate court decision this week that leaves her murder conviction intact but vacates the special circumstance that the murder occurred in the commission of a kidnapping.
She will be resentenced in Superior Court on that count. A date for her return has not yet been set.
Both Clevenger and her former boyfriend, Keith Shell, are serving life without parole. Vacating the special circumstance won't change that outcome.
But Clevenger can have her murder conviction reviewed since she was convicted under California's felony murder rule, which was amended last year.
Before last year, defendants could be found guilty of murder in cases where they weren't the actual killer but participated in a dangerous felony, such as robbery or kidnapping, that resulted in death.
A law that took effect Jan. 1, however, altered the rule.
It now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it's kidnapping, carjacking or another serious offense.
In an opinion filed Tuesday, justices with the 5th District Court of Appeal said the evidence presented at Clevenger's trial could have resulted in jurors reasonably inferring Clevenger and Shell plotted the kidnapping together, and that their planning occurred over a period of time.
Clevenger knew the building's layout and where St. Clair's office was located, as well as when he would be alone in the building, the opinion states. There was no forced entry, so it could reasonably be inferred she let Shell into the building.
Also, Clevenger admitted to asking her brother, at Shell's request, to participate in the kidnapping. He refused. At least two of her siblings said Clevenger had discussed a scheme to kidnap a St. Clair family member.
"The fact (Clevenger) attempted to procure someone to assist Shell in carrying out the plan, as well as her anticipation a stun gun would be used to subdue the victim, reasonably suggest she was aware force likely would have to be used to restrain the victim," the opinion states.
Nevertheless, the document says, there was no evidence Clevenger intended for St. Clair to be killed. Nor was there evidence Shell had a propensity for violence. Additionally, Clevenger wasn't present when the killing occurred.
"In order to sustain the jury's true finding on the felony murder special circumstance, the evidence must also show (Clevenger) acted with reckless indifference to human life. It does not," the opinion states.
The state Attorney General's office came to a different conclusion.
Clevenger knew, according to the office, that Shell was unemployed, desperate for money and didn't want to work any more. Their relationship was under strain due to financial issues, and that strain could only be expected to get worse because Clevenger was pregnant with Shell's child.
The office argued Clevenger knew Shell "would have done anything" to carry out the kidnapping, and to avoid being caught.
The appellate court in its ruling found the Attorney General's argument "merely speculative."
