Lauren Skidmore named CEO of Bakersfield Homeless Center, Alliance Against Family Violence

The board of directors for Bethany Services Inc. has named Lauren Skidmore as its next CEO, replacing Louis Gill, who recently stepped down after 21 years in the role.
The nonprofit operates the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault, two organizations seen as crucial for the city of Bakersfield's fight against homelessness.
“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Lauren Skidmore as the CEO of Bethany Services to lead the organization into its next phase of impacting the lives of our homeless community,” Chairwoman Michelle Oxford said in a statement. “We look forward to the future and believe that under Lauren’s leadership Bethany Services will continue to grow and offer our community the critical services it needs.”
Skidmore has spent the past five years as district director for Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield. She has also worked as the director of Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government and created the Bakersfield Young Professionals program while communications manager for the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.
Currently, she serves on the Kern County Planning Commission and Kern County Employee Retirement Association.
“I know that I speak for everyone at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault in thanking Louis Gill for his tireless dedication to the organizations over his 21 year tenure,” Skidmore said in a statement.
“I am incredibly honored to assume this role. There is an incredibly passionate and tenacious team at both organizations that live to unlock tools and resources for those who have experienced severe trauma," she continued. "I believe our organizations will continue to serve while engaging in growth opportunities and being innovative as homelessness and domestic violence remain present in our community. I look forward to announcing new and exciting projects for our organizations.”