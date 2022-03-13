Latino Outdoors looks to spread roots in Kern with Hart Park cleanup

About three dozen volunteers and nonprofit staff gathered at the entrance to Hart Memorial Park to help with a cleanup effort along the Kern River on Sunday.
The idea behind the get-together, which was sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation and organized by Latino Outdoors in partnership with the Kern River Conservancy, was to have participants connect with nature — and each other — while giving back as part of a kickoff for Latino Advocacy Week, which started Sunday.
“Especially being from Bakersfield, it’s always nice to be able to come back and contribute in any way possible,” said Evelyn Ramirez, an Arlington, Va., resident who works with the national organization for the Hispanic Access Foundation. She had a personal connection to the area as she grew up nearby and returns to Bakersfield every few months.
This event was part of the group’s advocacy aimed at closing what she said was called “the nature gap,” referring to a study that reported a lack of accessibility between outdoor activities and Latino communities, as well as other communities of color.
Victoria Ramirez, a Latino Outdoors organizer with the Fresno chapter, currently the closest one to Bakersfield, noted recent efforts to involve more volunteers in Kern County. That was part of what helped Sunday’s cleanup take shape.
The need for events such as the cleanup was appreciated by a number of volunteers at the park, whether they were frequent visitors, or, like Stephanie Mercado, 27, who came from Fresno with a friend looking for a chance to be in nature with other “like-minded people.”
“I’m excited because I’ve been trying to find a group like this on my own,” Mercado said, “and this is the first time I actually found a group that looks like it’s a safe group and a group where you can be yourself … come outdoors, and clean up and hike and form a community.”
The group's relative newness and the fact it was organized by Latino Outdoors made joining a bit easier for Mercado. In the past, she said, finding a new group for such activities was somewhat daunting, because she didn’t grow up with a lot of exposure to that part of her environment, which she felt was a not uncommon experience for Latinos.
“It makes it less intimidating because when people say, ‘Go outdoors,’ you’re like, ‘Where? How do you start? What group do you start?’” she added, “And it’s less intimidating when there’s already a group.”
Sophia Garcia, a Bakersfield native who attended with Edgar Aguilasocho and Koda, their labradoodle, is a part-time raft guide who said she used to be on the Kern River Conservancy, but was there Sunday to contribute, and get away from the computer for a little bit while enjoying nature.
“And yeah, we’re hoping to find more folks we can do that with,” she added.
Victoria Ramirez also mentioned there would be more gatherings like Sunday’s in the future, including an upcoming event being planned with the Tejon Conservancy.
“We’re definitely looking for volunteers, people who are willing to become program leaders for Latino Outdoors in the Bakersfield region,” said Victoria Ramirez, a Visalia resident who helped organize Sunday’s event and would like to see more like it in the future in Kern County, “because it would be great to be able to spread (the organization) out.”
Latino Outdoor can be contacted via email with info@latinooutdoors.com and luisrincon@latinooutdoors.com.