The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has yet another mission in mind, this time assisting the community’s most vulnerable in the continued fight against COVID-19.
According to a news release, the task force announced the launch of Project Abuelita, a free service in which bilingual volunteers will reach out to elderly, disabled and limited-English to non-English speakers in Kern County to help facilitate coronavirus testing and vaccination appointments.
Jay Tamsi, the task force’s co-founder, said in the news release that elderly and non-English speakers face unique hardships during the pandemic. Tamsi said that some are unsure where or who to call or how to complete testing or vaccine appointment forms. Others, he said, have transportation issues or are not familiar with using the internet. And some might have trouble remembering their appointments, which can be scheduled two weeks out.
“In a time of intense isolation, this generation has felt it even more,” Tamsi said. “Our abuelitos (Spanish for grandparents) need us more so now than ever in setting up their vaccination appointments, solving transportation issues, and helping them make sense of our changing ways.”
Bilingual volunteers are on hand to take calls and help seniors find COVID-19 testing locations as well as schedule vaccine appointments. The volunteers also help the seniors connect with a list of free local transportation companies if needed, and can assist in coordinating pick-up and drop-off times.
Project Abuelita is available in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A voicemail can also be left after hours or on the weekend and operators will return the call, the news release states.
To access the free community program, call 525-5900. The project is scheduled to run through June 2021.
More information on the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, free COVID-19 testing sites and other local resources can be found online: www.kchcc.org/taskforce