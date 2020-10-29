The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health and Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced three additional free COVID-19 testing sites in a continued effort on working toward increasing Kern County’s testing numbers and access for residents in outlining communities and neighborhoods.
“As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to not get comfortable and ignore the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force. “This pandemic is real, and we should not stay complacent.”
Tamsi added that the county is still required to meet state guidelines to continue maintaining and progressing through the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening process. Increased testing helps Kern County meet those benchmarks.
Here are the three testing sites that were announced for this weekend:
• Friday at 11 a.m. at McFarland Blanco Park, 105 Wiley Street.
• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oildale Centennial Square North, located at the Chester Frontage Road corner of North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard will supply candy for children that day.
• Sunday at 9 a.m. at Vallarta Supermarkets Delano, 820 Main Street.
Adventist health will provide facemaks for individuals at each test sites. The collaboration asks individuals to wear the mask and practice social distancing while on site.
Walk-ins are encouraged as there is no pre-registration required.