The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced its free coronavirus test sites for the first week of the new year.
Additionally, the collaborative is reminding the public of its mental health and wellness hotline, which is confidential and can be reached at 525-5900.
"With the new year starting, we promise to keep our efforts strong and focused for our community," Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. "We learned a lot last year and are ready to work even harder at keeping Kern County safe and our economy thriving."
The free testing opportunities this week, all to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., are:
• Tuesday, Williams Elementary School, 1201 Williams St. in Bakersfield.
• Wednesday, Mojave East Park, 15580 O St. in Mojave.
• Thursday, Jefferson Elementary School, 816 Lincoln St. in Bakersfield.
• Friday, Owens Intermediate, 815 Eureka St. in Bakersfield.
• Saturday, Lake Isabella Park, 5000 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella.
Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield, at all the testing sites.
Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged as there is no pre-registration. People are asked to wear a mask and social distance.