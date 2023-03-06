 Skip to main content
Latest shuttering of park restrooms due to theft, vandalism points to bigger challenges

Deeming them a “public health and safety threat," county officials have indefinitely closed the restrooms at Virginia Avenue Park in southeast Bakersfield.

Custodians last Thursday found the bathroom with its locks cut, doors twisted and pipes ripped from the wall, according to county spokeswoman Ally Soper.  Upon closer inspection, workers found nearly all the plumbing and electrical equipment in the utility room — which runs water throughout the park — was damaged or stolen. Even the cleaning supplies had been taken, Soper said.

