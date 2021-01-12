The director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will take a deep dive into the latest phase of the federal Paycheck Protection Program during a free webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden plans to go over eligibility details of the $284 billion PPP offering that began accepting applications this week. He also expects to provide filing tips for a new, $500 million state relief grant program.
Participants can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief44.
The SBDC also provides free, one-on-one consulting for local small business owners. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.