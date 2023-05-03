 Skip to main content
Latest national test results underscore declining knowledge of U.S. history, civics

Covid could be just one factor for nationwide in 8th grade NAEP scores

Scores nationwide testing eighth graders’ understanding of U.S. history continued a decade of decline in 2022 and fell for the first time in civics, according to data released Tuesday.

Only 13 percent of students scored proficient in history and only 22 percent scored proficient in civics on the National Assessment of Educational Progress; 40 percent of students scored below the basic level of knowledge in U.S. history, a decline from 34 percent in 2018.

