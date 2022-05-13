Latest almond forecast improves outlook slightly

It isn't even the best news, but the government's early look at California's almond crop this week qualifies as good news for Kern County almond growers, and with everything else going on, they'll take it.
The so-called "subjective forecast" released about this time annually predicts there won't be more than 2.8 billion pounds of the nut harvested this year. That would be 4 percent less than in 2021.
Less is better, in this case, because California has a huge carryover inventory from last season. A smaller crop this year, though bad for growers clobbered by winter frost and drought, would put at least some upward pressure on prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's subjective estimate is still a big number — unmatched prior to 2020 — and some organizations think this year's subjective was slightly undercounted. More important will be finding a solution to shipping bottlenecks that have slowed sales if not stopped them altogether.
Optimism wells up as ever. Arvin-area grower Kent Stenderup noted global demand remains strong for a "healthy, versatile product that everybody wants."
He alluded to the tremendous growth in California nut-bearing acres in recent years, 67 percent in the past 10 years, as institutional investors chased what had been strong returns.
"Maybe a smaller profit is better for the industry," Stenderup said.
This year's subjective is welcome "in the sense that it's not a higher number," said Andrew Moore, editorial director for Stratamarkets in Houston. He pointed to the central hope and the main challenge ahead.
"The industry is confident it can sell what it needs to," he said, "but the big challenge remains shipping."
Shipments year to date through last month are down 13 percent year over year, noted Senior Analyst and Vice President David Magaña at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, which predicted a slightly larger crop than the USDA did: 2.9 billion pounds this year.
Magaña said by email that at the existing rate of shipment and expected production, this season's carry-out inventory would amount to 930 million pounds, a new record, leading to a total supply 8 percent more than last year's, before certain adjustments.
Delano-area almond grower Matt Billings noted Kern County seems to have gotten through the recent frost mostly unscathed. He noted the situation appears to have hit Northern California almond growers harder.
"I think our area was OK," he said.
As for the subjective forecast, he said he thought the industry was expecting about the same number as was released Thursday by the USDA, between 2.8 billion and 2.9 billion pounds. He didn't call it good or bad.
"It is what it is," he said.