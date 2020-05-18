A late season storm that moved inland from the Pacific Ocean provided Bakersfield with a brief spring shower Monday morning, dampening the streets and leaving partly cloudy skies across the southern San Joaquin Valley.
As an added benefit, the low-pressure system is also expected to keep daytime high temperatures comfortably below normal through Wednesday.
But enjoy it while you can. Daytime highs will edge back into normal territory — the mid- to high-80s — on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After that, look for temperatures in the mid- to high-90s starting Sunday and continuing into next week.
By midday Monday, the National Weather Service's measuring station at Meadow's Field Airport reported 0.14 inch of rain had fallen.
"It was a little bit more than we had projected," said Jim Andersen, a meteorologist at NWS Hanford. "But it was well within the ballpark."
Most of the major storm activity on Monday remained north of Fresno County, Anderson said, but as the storm moves southeast toward Nevada, atmospheric instability creates the possibility of more rain overnight in Bakersfield, with the chance of precipitation before 11 a.m. dropping to just 20 percent.
"As the low moves southeast, we could see some shower activity tonight," Anderson said Monday.
The source of the late-season storm was an unusually deep and cool upper-level low-pressure area centered over the Pacific coast just off the California-Oregon border, the National Weather Service said.
Any potential afternoon thunderstorm activity associated with the storm is expected to remain well north of Kern County, Andersen said.
For those who have been dreading the onset of another blazing-hot summer in the southern valley — yes, everyone knows it's approaching — this small gift of cloudy weather, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions should be savored and enjoyed.
Take a breath of this air. It still smells like springtime in Bakersfield.
For now.
