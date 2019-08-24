A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder early Saturday after Bakersfield police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Panama Lane.
A news release from the Bakersfield Police Department said Julio Munoz was taken into custody after an investigation into the shooting led them to where he was staying in a residence in the 11000 block of Santa Ana Street in Lamont.
It said BPD officers were dispatched at 2:23 a.m. to the Panama Lane parking lot. It was there they found two Hispanic males, ages 27 and 31, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men appeared to have been involved in a vehicle crash, the release said.
Both were transported to a local hospital, where one was treated for minor injuries and the other, having suffered major injuries, was listed in critical but stable condition, according to the release.
At the residence where Munoz was later found, the release said, officers seized four firearms.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD Detective Chad Garrett at 326-3504 or the department at 327-7111.
