A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Ridgecrest area Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m.
Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that the earthquake happened at the south end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone and called it "a large late aftershock."
In July 2019, two earthquakes rattled Ridgecrest, with magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 quakes hitting in a span of 34 hours.
