The last five medical marijuana dispensaries fighting closure are set to be heard by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
If recent history has set an example of what's to come, the dispensaries likely will not be granted extensions on temporary permits that allow them to remain open despite a general ban on marijuana sales throughout the county.
Of the 18 dispensaries that requested extensions, eight have withdrawn before supervisors could hear their arguments
Supervisors have been hearing appeals for the past month. The first appeal they heard, submitted by West Coast Healing, ended poorly for the dispensary after supervisors not only rejected its request, but told it to shut down within 10 days of the meeting.
Following the rejection, the remaining five dispensaries that were to be heard that day withdrew, a move that was followed up the next meeting when three more dispensaries withdrew while four requested additional time to gather evidence.
So far, no dispensaries have been granted extensions.
If none are granted, legal sales of medical marijuana could cease on May 24, the date at which the Kern County Department of Planning and Natural Resources has said dispensaries must shut down.
Since the initial ban on sales, which took place in late 2017, the county granted extensions to a group of around 30 dispensaries so they could earn back money they had invested in their businesses before the county decided to ban sales.
Dispensaries have argued that they need more time to earn back their investments. County officials have said that dispensaries have not provided enough evidence to support their claims.
Some pot shops on Tuesday’s agenda have requested the date of Nov. 24, 2020 while others have requested permission to stay open as late as 2023.
The Planning Department has recommended that supervisors reject the appeals.
