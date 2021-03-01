They say the month of March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb — but that’s clearly not happening in Bakersfield this year.
If fact, even the month of February — normally Bakersfield’s wettest month — has been exceptionally stingy when it comes to rainstorms in Bakersfield. Think lamb. All month long.
February 2021 was the eighth driest February in Bakersfield since official rainfall records began being kept in 1893, according to the National Weather Service’s Hanford station.
“Bakersfield received 0.09 inch of rain in February,” said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist at the NWS in Hanford.
“That’s terrible,” he said. “No question, it was an abysmal February.”
In a normal year, Bakersfield sees more rain in February than in December, January and March. But this year, it dried up.
“The average in Bakersfield is 1.24 inches,” Bollenbacher said of a normal February.
If that news isn’t enough to shorten your showers, it comes exactly one year after a bone-dry February 2020, which had the dubious distinction of being Bakersfield’s second driest February on record.
This year is potentially shaping up to be a very dry year.
Without the “atmospheric river” storms that hit in late January, we’d be in much worse shape, Bollenbacher said.
“The month of January was still below average,” he said. “But February was much worse.”
If you ride bikes or like to walk or work out in the great outdoors, the weather is just about perfect.
But if you grow some of the myriad agricultural products that are produced in the southern San Joaquin Valley, you’ve got to be worrying.
The local forecast, Bollenbacher said, is showing some cloud cover beginning late today into Wednesday, but there doesn’t appear to be much, if any, precipitation locally.
“Maybe, maybe, an isolated shower or two,” he said. “I’m not seeing anything significant.”
The La Nina system has been keeping things pretty dry, and it’s “a coin toss” as to whether things might turn around in March.
And another low-pressure system is expected over the weekend.
“We should see some winds Friday night,” he said. “But Saturday is not expected to be a big rainmaker.”