A month ago, Bakersfield Flower Market decided to take a gamble and order a full inventory of fresh flowers from South America just in time for Mother’s Day, according to store manager Gabriel Kaehler.
They have plenty of flowers and will be open all weekend.
“Come on by,” Kaehler said enthusiastically Friday. “Don’t even call, don’t go online.”
Many local florists are operating at high or maximum capacity for the Mother’s Day weekend with some already completely sold out of supplies by Friday morning. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, some still operated at limited levels over the past few weeks.
“We have been open this whole time (during the pandemic),” Kaehler said. “We’ve mostly been supplying our flowers to funeral homes during all of this.”
Kaehler said they are still observing social distancing guidelines in their store but welcomed customers who are in search of last-minute gifts. The shop also offers delivery in “most ZIP codes” in Bakersfield, according to Kaehler.
By Friday morning, Log Cabin Florist had just about reached its capacity of pickup and delivery orders for the weekend, according to owner Dawn Baumgarten.
Inside the store, Log Cabin’s employees worked around the clock Friday to meet the holiday rush. Their large storage refrigerator behind the store contained more than 300 completed orders waiting for pickup or delivery, according to Baumgarten.
“We’ve been taking internet and phone orders this week,” Baumgarten said. “We have deliveries for Saturday and Sunday and we have people coming in staggered when they pick up their items.”
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to reopen the state’s economy entered its second stage, which allows particular low-risk workplaces to reopen, including retailers and florists.
Brundage Lane Florist also is offering delivery and curbside pickup for phone orders through Sunday, yet as of Friday afternoon, they were nearing their ordering capacity, according to a sales representative. They are only allowing one customer in the store at a time and their deliveries are “contactless,” which involves a simple knock at the door before leaving the order.
Uniquely Chic Florist & Boutique had sold out of fresh flowers for the weekend by Friday afternoon, but it was still offering blooming plants, fresh plants and various gifts for Sunday-only pickup, according to a sales representative.
