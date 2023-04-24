 Skip to main content
Larry Hallum lifted people up through education, inspiration and love

His parents were Depression-era sharecroppers who came west from Oklahoma to Arvin to give their children a better life — to become CIOs, or as the family joke went, California Improved Okies.

Years later, when it was time for one of those children, Larry Hallum, to go off to school, Hallum rejected a full-ride to Stanford University in favor of attending the University of Oklahoma. It was a decision that would help shape his life as an educator, a combat veteran, a sports and academic coach, and a husband and father.

