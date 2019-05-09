Graduation caps will be flying Friday as Bakersfield College celebrates its 150th commencement ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. in Rabobank Arena.
With 2,746 graduates, this year marks the largest commencement in the history of the college, according to Marlene Heise from Heise Media Group. A total of 3,335 degrees will be awarded.
This year, BC will honor the second class of graduates to receive a bachelor’s degree from the Industrial Automation Baccalaureate Program and the second class of graduates of the Early College Partnership Program from Wonderful Academy in Wasco.
Doors to Rabobank Arena will open at 5 p.m. Two parking lots are located on N Street, and event parking is $10 per vehicle. A tiered parking structure is also located on N Street, and parking costs $10 per vehicle.
Street parking is also available on Truxtun Avenue or on select perpendicular streets.
The college recommends guests plan ahead to carpool or use rideshare services to avoid parking congestion.
Students will accept their diplomas at Rabobank Arena instead of Memorial Stadium, where the ceremony is normally held. The stadium is currently undergoing renovations.
Rabobank Arena can seat up to about 10,000 people, according to the arena, and BC officials are estimating 6,000 guests and faculty to attend graduation.
