Bakersfield resident Jeryl Matthews was 22 and studying to become a professional photographer when he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 23, 1951. Less than nine months later, he found himself on Hill 1179 in North Korea fighting for his life against an enemy had never met and knew almost nothing about.

Thursday afternoon, following a ceremony recognizing the 70th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire held at the Korean War Memorial in Jastro Park, Matthews, now 94, talked about his motivation to fight in a war that cost more than 36,000 American lives and left him with terrible symptoms of post-traumatic stress and damage to his hearing and feet.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC