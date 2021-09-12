Lanes on I-5 north of Castaic reopen as Route Fire continues burning

Three lanes in each direction of Interstate 5 north of Castaic have reopened after a full northbound and southbound closure Saturday evening due to the Route Fire.
In an Angeles National Forest Twitter update posted shortly after 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a fire operations chief said "everything's holding up to this point, looking real good, minimal heat showing."
The northwest section of the fire, reported to be at 454 acres and 0 percent containment Sunday morning, was to be the fire crews' priority Sunday.