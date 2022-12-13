Lanes of Highway 99 to close for construction

Highway 99, in both directions, will face closures to construct traffic loops, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
Highway 99, in both directions, will face closures to construct traffic loops, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
Only one lane will be open Thursday night on Highway 99 north, between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
The closure will happen from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to build traffic loops, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield. Different lanes will be closed, though one lane will always be open.
Southbound 99 to the Ming Avenue off-ramp will also be blocked off to the public Wednesday, the news release said. Drivers can take the Stockdale Highway off-ramp or the White Lane off-ramp instead.
Construction on Highway 99 south will happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
California Highway Patrol officers will monitor the construction zone.
These schedules may change without notice, the news release added.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
