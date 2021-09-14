Lane closures slated for Wilson Road starting Wednesday

The city of Bakersfield said Wilson Road, between South H Street and South Chester Avenue, will be reduced to one lane each way starting Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Access to the side streets because of the construction could also be impacted, according to the city of Bakersfield’s news release. Detours and access points will be provided.
The project will be completed Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the city. Construction could be postponed and rescheduled because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.