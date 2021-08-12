Lane closures set for Highway 178 this weekend

Caltrans, announced a 55-hour lane closure on State Route 178 and southbound Buck Owens Boulevard beginning Friday night.
The following changes will occur, weather permitting:
• The right, lane of westbound State Route 178 will be closed between Buck Owens Boulevard and southbound State Route 99 on-ramp starting the night of Friday through Monday morning.
This closures will also include:
• A full closure of southbound Buck Owens Boulevard from Riverside Drive to State Route 178. A posted detour will be available.
• The right left turn lane from northbound State Route 99 onto westbound Rosedale Highway will be closed.
• Northbound Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound State Route 99 on-ramp from westbound State Route 178 will remain open.
Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be cognizant of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas and slow down while driving through work zones.