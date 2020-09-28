Traffic lane closures are scheduled for a portion of White Lane starting on Sunday, the city of Bakersfield said in a news release.
The closures will be in place so the city can perform a maintenance grind and paving operations on the area of road, the news release stated.
The work will impact westbound and eastbound traffic on White Lane between the Highway 99 bridge and Hughes Lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night until Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Additionally, westbound lanes on White Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the city said.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during these times, the city said.
