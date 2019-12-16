Paving operations are scheduled to start this week for the new roundabout at the Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway intersection. The operations will require a one-way traffic control from Tuesday to Friday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
Flagging personnel will stop eastbound and westbound traffic on Stockdale Highway as well as northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 43 on the south side of Stockdale Highway. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to TRIP.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destination if they must travel through this intersection. Otherwise motorists should expect a stop of up to 10 minutes, according to TRIP.
