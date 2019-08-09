The outside shoulder and outside travel lane for northbound Mohawk Street is scheduled for closures on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. because of scheduled construction work, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure is near the westbound loop on-ramp to the Westside Parkway. Two lanes will remain open to northbound traffic, according to TRIP.
