Landlords work with commercial tenants to help them survive the pandemic

The phone calls fielded by Kern County commercial real estate owners during the coronavirus crisis have ranged from the merely painful to the genuinely tragic.
Tenants begged for rent relief after being unable to make a sale for months on end because of state operating restrictions.
Retail landlords responded by tailoring help for different businesses according to need, in many cases offering rent deferrals. These measures, combined with the government recovery programs that followed, have allowed many local operators to survive and reopen.
Pulling it off required a delicate balance between holding the line for investors or lenders and working closely with business owners who don't always understand the resources available to them.
Bolthouse Properties took the long view because it sees its tenants as partners, Senior Vice President of Development Bruce Davis said.
"Everybody was at different needs and we and I’m sure all the other developers did what we could to keep them up,” he said.
Optimism is high among local commercial property owners that Kern County small business activity will rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, not only filling existing space but driving demand for new projects underway.
Even in the office market, where the shift to working from home raised concerns that employers would pull back space demands, expectations are that businesses will still need meeting and office space.
"I think people want to be as productive as they can and that means in person most of the time,” said Don Bynum, director of asset management at Bynum Inc. "I think we were a lot more worried about it before we experienced the pandemic.”
He told of an adjustment the company made during the crisis that has helped fill what had been a significant vacancy off Truxtun Avenue.
The second floor office space had been occupied by a single tenant going back at least 25 years. But the company wondered if it might help meet surging demand from professionals seeking something small for themselves.
Bynum said several asked for spaces as small as 500 square feet, which can be hard to find. But they agreed to lease an executive office instead and now the floor has four individuals, a paralegal and an insurance professional among them, sharing the floor at about $1,000 per month each.
Generally Bynum's office tenants have kept up with rent, he said, though some were hit harder than others. He noted there's been little new leasing activity with large tenants.
Retail properties performed much differently, he said. Some couldn't pay for extended periods, and some seemed to have trouble filing for government recovery assistance. Bynum said the company ended up steering some tenants to appropriate help for filling out application paperwork.
There were some who insisted on rent forgiveness but that was something the company couldn't offer, he said. The government's only significant help for property owners, he noted, came indirectly through small businesses.
Davis at Bolthouse said activity is picking up in retail as potential tenants ask about availability at a pair of shopping centers the company is building in southwest Bakersfield.
Shopping isn't back to its previous peak but clearly people are out in greater numbers lately as the economy reopens, he said.
"I think everybody is feeling, at least in our niche, that we’re coming out of this and people are coming back and getting vaccinated,” he said. "We’re seeing things starting to pick back up in a slow and reasonable way.”