Landlords eligible to receive 100% of unpaid rent with CityServe program

Eviction Prevention Starting Point for landlords and tenants in need of rent relief is offering assistance at several locations in Kern County for the rest of November.
Landlords can receive up to 100% of their tenants’ unpaid rent, according to the release. Appointment requests can be made at cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention, where more information about program eligibility can also be found. Walk-ins are welcomed.
The locations and times for the availability of the help are as follows: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at CityView Church (3535 Union Ave., Bakersfield); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, at Life House (520 S. Richmond Road, Ridgecrest); and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at KNUCKLE UP Ministries (5301 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella).
For any questions, please call CityServe at (661) 558-4441.