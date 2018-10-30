A Lamont woman charged with killing a man she'd lived with for two months said she beat him to death with a metal pipe after he pressured her for sex, according to court documents.
Joseline Rodriguez said she gripped the metal pipe as if it were a baseball bat and struck 58-year-old Fidel Rosario Osorio Vaquero at least 10 times in the head and back after throwing him to the ground, say investigative documents filed by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
She told detectives she may have overreacted.
"I lost control," the documents say she told investigators.
Rodriguez, 27, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
Lamont substation deputies dispatched to a report of an assault the afternoon of Oct. 9 found Vaquero lying on his side in a travel trailer in the backyard of a residence in the 7700 block of Florence Street.
Vaquero was breathing shallowly, a large pool of blood spreading under head head, according to the documents. Deputies performed CPR but Vaquero died at the scene.
Rodriguez fled before deputies arrived and was found later that day at Weedpatch Market at Weedpatch Highway and Buena Vista Boulevard, the documents said. She had been named as a possible suspect and was detained and taken to the Lamont substation.
Interviewed by investigators, Rodriguez said she'd been homeless before Vaquero invited her to live with him two months earlier. She told detectives the two weren't officially in a relationship, but did engage in sex acts, which she disliked.
She at first denied being at the travel trailer that afternoon, but the documents say she changed her story after being told there was video surveillance showing her leaving the trailer shortly before deputies were called.
Rodriguez then confessed to killing Vaquero, according to the documents. She said she was outside drawing and meditating when Vaquero arrived home with a friend. She said the friend soon left and Vaquero, slurring his words and reeking of alcohol, pressured her for sex.
She said she told Vaquero she didn't want to be physically involved with him anymore, according to the documents. The two ended up fighting, she said, and she knocked him down and beat him to death.
Rodriguez told investigators she stopped hitting him when she heard "gurgling."
Asked how she felt, she said "terrible," but she also believed what she did was good for her, the documents say. She said she has depression and anger issues for which she smokes marijuana.
Rodriguez is next due in court Jan. 15.
