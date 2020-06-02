A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday for the beating death of a man she lived with.
Joseline Rodriguez, of Lamont, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the Oct. 9 death of of 58-year-old Fidel Rosario Osorio Vaquero, whom she struck at least 10 times in the head and back with a metal pipe.
Rodriguez told sheriff's detectives she did so because Vaquero pressured her for sex.
