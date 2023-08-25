Slide News Update

The driver of a vehicle that drifted directly into the path of a Kern High School District bus carrying a varsity football team Thursday night died at the scene of the crash, and the bus driver and two passengers were taken to Kern Medical, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday.

The bus, carrying the Golden Valley High School team to a scheduled game at East Bakersfield High, was going north on Mount Vernon Avenue, south of Belle Terrace, when the driver of a Toyota Sienna heading south on Mount Vernon Avenue crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the bus at about 6:35 p.m., the CHP reported.