The driver of a vehicle that drifted directly into the path of a Kern High School District bus carrying a varsity football team Thursday night died at the scene of the crash, and the bus driver and two passengers were taken to Kern Medical, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday.
The bus, carrying the Golden Valley High School team to a scheduled game at East Bakersfield High, was going north on Mount Vernon Avenue, south of Belle Terrace, when the driver of a Toyota Sienna heading south on Mount Vernon Avenue crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the bus at about 6:35 p.m., the CHP reported.
The bus driver, identified as Sherrie Ortiz, 37, of Bakersfield and two passengers were taken to Kern Medical with what the CHP characterized as minor to moderate injuries. The CHP didn't specify whether the two passengers were students or staff, and the KHSD declined to say, noting minors were involved.
Thirty-eight students were aboard the bus.
The name of the 48-year-old Lamont man who was driving the 2004 Sienna has not been released by the coroner's office.
KHSD said in a statement that it "extends its heartfelt condolences to the individuals and families affected."
It went on to say: "During this challenging time, our number one priority revolves around the well-being of our students and staff. Golden Valley High School and the district are committed to supporting those students and the school community. We have an outstanding team of professionals providing additional support services to any student or staff member who may require it.
"We will navigate this difficult time with unity and compassion, where everyone feels supported.”
The varsity game has not been rescheduled.
The CHP asks that anyone with information about the crash call 661-396-6600.