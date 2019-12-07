The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Lamont Christmas Parade on Main Street tonight. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Wharton Avenue and Main Street and ends at Panama Road and Main Street.
This year’s theme is “A Family Christmas."
Main Street in Lamont will be closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All traffic will be detoured onto DiGiorgio, Fairfax and Panama Roads.
“The Annual Christmas parade gives us the opportunity to bring our local friends and families together for the holidays," Emanuel Espinoza, vice president of the Lamont Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.
