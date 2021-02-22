Local farmer Travis Fugitt resigned from his position as a school board member of Lakeside Union School District after being arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a minor.
Fugitt, 36, was arrested in the 6200 block of Norris Road at 7:02 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrest log. He was arrested on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.
The Sheriff's Office provided no further details on the incident. The Kern County District Attorney's Office said charges had not yet been filed.
An attempt to reach Fugitt through his reported attorney Kyle J. Humphrey was unsuccessful.
Lakeside Union superintendent Ty Bryson said Fugitt resigned prior to the district's Feb. 9 board meeting. Bryson sent out a letter to parents on Feb. 11.
"At this point, our understanding is that no alleged victim or victims were a student of the District," he wrote. "The safety and wellbeing of our students, and our community's youth in general are among the district's highest priorities. While these are only allegations at this point, the district would like to make it clear that it vehemently condemns acts of this nature."
Bryson wrote in an email to The Californian that typically the school board fills midterm vacancies by provisional appointment.
"It is my expectation, a provisional appointment will be made in this case as well," he wrote.
The next board meeting is planned for March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeside Auditorium.
Lakeside Union is a two-school district in the far-Southwest corner of Bakersfield still mostly surrounded by farmland.
Fugitt is a farmer who liked to show off Kern County farming to the world through social media. He has since taken down his social media accounts but last year a TikTok spokesperson pitched Fugitt's account as a Bakersfield business going viral.
"[Y]ou can find Travis Fugitt giving an inside look at Bakersfield life as a farmer, building SEMA trucks, taking followers on a tour of SoCal Farms, or aerial views of Bakersfield when he puts on his pilot goggles," wrote spokeswoman Maureen Shanahan.