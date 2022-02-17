'Lake to lake' Kern River bike path no longer a vision; it's a reality

Avid cyclists and dedicated visionaries have long dreamed of a Kern River Bike Trail that would one day stretch from Lake Ming in the east to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area to the west.
On Thursday, that dream became a reality.
"Today the Kern River Bike Trail is now 36.3 miles long," 2nd-district Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said at a celebration held at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area about 23 miles southwest of downtown Bakersfield.
Scrivner said the celebration marked the culmination of years of work and perseverance, of vision and determination, of facing challenges and overcoming obstacles.
"This all started in 1976," Scrivner said of the bike trail's beginnings. "That's two years before I was born."
Indeed, longtime local activists Bill Cooper and Rich O'Neil were the original visionaries who were central in the development of the bike trail and the Kern River Parkway. They remain active to this day — and Cooper was present at Thursday's event along with dozens of cyclists who rode the trail out to the shores of Lake Webb to celebrate this latest success.
The Class 1 trail — for use by bicyclists and pedestrians — is paved and separated from lanes of motor vehicle traffic.
The extension begins just east of the trail's parking area off South Enos Lane. It crosses beneath Enos and Interstate 5 and follows the west side of the road — which doubles as Highway 43 — making it convenient and much safer than riding the highway's narrow shoulder as big rigs and wide RVs pass within inches of cyclists.
Partially funded through a grant from Caltrans' Active Transportation Program, the project faced daunting environmental and right-of-way hurdles, said the county's Director of Public Works Craig Pope.
"This particular phase was looked at hard in the mid-'90s. But they didn't find an answer in the mid-'90s," Pope told the gathering Thursday.
"In 2014, Supervisor (David) Couch asked our department to take a look at it again and see if we couldn't come up with an alignment."
Pope lauded his staff, including grant writers, engineers and those charged with convincing property owners and bureaucrats to join with the county in the effort.
"We looked at over 14 different routes," he said, "to try and make it here."
At first glance it may look like a straight shot, he said. But staffers had to deal with Caltrans, wildlife habitat concerns, a nearby gas plant and more.
"Public Works staff put in over 10,000 hours to get this done," Pope said.
The construction phase began in August 2020.
"We got a grant for 3 (million dollars). It cost us 7 (million) by the time we were done," said the director.
But it took more than the Department of Public Works to bring it past the finish line, he said. As it evolved, it became a community project.
"Without the Wonderful Co. supporting us, without the Kern Water Bank supporting us and being a partner with us," he said, "even the (Kern County) Raceway was instrumental."
Longtime cyclist and cycling advocate Bob Smith, who serves on the Kern Council of Governments' board of directors, rode his bicycle to the event.
"I believe bicycle transportation, bike paths, are good economic drivers," Smith said. "They're good for the community and they're good for the health of the community."
There's more to come, he said, including an alignment at Heath Road and an innovative use of the Friant-Kern Canal as a bike trail.
"Bill Cooper started something," he said, "and we're going to continue it and make it a great network."
Several more speakers came to the microphone, including Supervisors Couch and Leticia Perez, Bike Bakersfield representatives Asha Chandy and Cindy Parra, and president of the Kern Wheelmen Joe Watkins.
And when it ended, Watkins led the inaugural bike ride back toward town in celebration of the new extension.
"What we've accomplished here is now the largest municipal bike trail ... in the country," Scrivner said.
And Pope predicted the trail will grow even longer.
"We got another project coming up at Lake Ming," he said. "But we can go further than that. We can go to the mouth of the canyon."