Lake to lake.
That's how Kern County Public Works Manager Yolanda Alcantar describes the latest vision of the Kern River Bike Path — a vision that appears to be on its way to becoming a reality.
The Transportation Technical Advisory Committee — made up of local agency representatives who provide technical review and recommendation to the Kern Council of Governments Board of Directors — has approved KernCOG’s staff recommendation to fund a project that will loop the eastern end of the path around the Kern River Golf Course and reconnect it to the path — heading west.
In the meantime, engineers and administrators with the county of Kern have been working for some time on devising a workable extension of the west end of the bike path — and acquiring right of way — that will stretch the path all the way to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area.
Should both come to fruition, the path will stretch from Buena Vista Lake to Lake Ming, around the Kern River Golf Course, and back again.
"We met with Michael Dillenbeck of Kern County Public Works at the site and walked the proposed route," said Bill Cooper, co-founder of the Kern River Parkway. "It seems to be a needed and very complimentary addition to the Kern River Parkway Bike Path.
"It provides a continuation along the river and around the Kern River Golf Course and back to Lake Ming," he said. "It might also provide a destination stop for the Kern River Grill at the golf course."
According to Alcantar, the project has been awarded $464,005 to be allocated over three fiscal years, with the bulk of the funding being available in 2021 and 2022.
"Construction is likely to be in the summer of 2021, when the full funding amount becomes available," Alcantar said in an email to Cooper, other members of the Kern River Parkway Foundation and interested parties.
"Thanks again to you and the Foundation for your support of our application," she said. "We look forward to finally completing this portion of the bike path."
This represents a fulfillment of a dream for Kern River Parkway visionaries Cooper and co-founder Rich O’Neil.
This is good news for users of the bike path and fans of the Kern River Parkway. But is "lake to lake" as far as the bike path will extend?
"This temporarily completes the eastward route of the Kern River Bike Path, Cooper said. "It will continue as development along the river proceeds in the coming years."
"The westward expansion of the bike path is being planned from the Enos Lane rest stop out to Buena Vista Lake. This will pretty much complete the westward path."
"Hopefully we will develop an internal bike path plan for Buena Vista Lake in the future," Cooper said, "one that might utilize the Enos Lane rest stopEnos Lane rest stop that surround the lake."
Another lake loop in the west? And eastward expansion "as development along the river proceeds?"
Hold up, Alcantar said, laughing.
"Let's just finish this project," she said, "before we start thinking about another one."
What to envision a Bathroom or two west of Calloway?
