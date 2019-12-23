A man who died after his vehicle left Highway 178 and crashed into the Kern River on Friday, Dec. 20, has been identified as Daniel James Bull, 29, of Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The accident happened east of mile marker 18.63, around 1:20 a.m., a news release said.
Bull died at the scene from his injuries.
