A mobile home was destroyed in a fire in Lake Isabella on Thursday night.
The Kern County Fire Department said at around 8 p.m., it received calls about a mobile home fire in the 2200 block of Henson Street and that a 10-year-old child may be inside. When crews arrived, they found no child in the home, which was completely on fire.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the mobile home and eventually put the fire out, but the home was a total loss. No residents nor any firefighters were injured. Crews were able to save a dog that lived at the house.
The department did not say what caused the fire.
