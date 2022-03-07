Lake Isabella man killed in single-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a Lake Isabella man was killed Monday in a single-car crash on Highway 178, west of Elizabeth Norris Road.
CHP officers reported that a 2002 Ford driven by a 63-year-old man heading east traveled onto the right shoulder of the road around 3:44 a.m. The driver then overcorrected to the left in an abrupt turn, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The Ford then traveled across the westbound lanes, overturned and went down an embankment.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries. A passenger in the car was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.