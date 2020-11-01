A Lake Isabella man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night after being shot in the abdomen, but was later discharged after stabilizing.
Kern County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cypress Avenue in Lake Isabella at around 8:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting and discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects in custody, according to Lt. Joel Swanson, the KCSO public information officer.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call KCSO at 861-3110.