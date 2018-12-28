A Lake Isabella man died in a motorcycle accident at 4:41 p.m., Thursday, at Highway 55 north of Flat Road in Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
David Bleu Carroll, 68, died at the scene after he crashed his motorcycle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
