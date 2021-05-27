You have permission to edit this article.
Lake Isabella man arrested on suspicion of narcotics and firearm violations

Drug paraphernalia and firearms allegedly obtained during the search of a Lake Isabella man's home.

Kern County deputies arrested and booked a Lake Isabella man on suspicion of multiple firearm and narcotic violations on Wednesday.

Joshua Eller, 42, was the subject of a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard, a KCSO press release said. During the stop, KCSO said Eller was found to be transporting methamphetamine and fentanyl allegedly with the intent to sell.

Deputies later served a search warrant at Eller's residence, where they located what KCSO said was four pounds of cannabis, several firearms and ammunition.

