Lake Isabella man arrested on suspicion of narcotics and firearm violations

Kern County deputies arrested and booked a Lake Isabella man on suspicion of multiple firearm and narcotic violations on Wednesday.
Joshua Eller, 42, was the subject of a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard, a KCSO press release said. During the stop, KCSO said Eller was found to be transporting methamphetamine and fentanyl allegedly with the intent to sell.
Deputies later served a search warrant at Eller's residence, where they located what KCSO said was four pounds of cannabis, several firearms and ammunition.