Lake Isabella family to compete for $10K on survivalists show

A Lake Isabella family will compete on BYU Network’s reality television show “Survivalists,” where the ultimate prize will be a $10,000 reward.
According to a news release from Jim Darling Public Relations, the show “Pushed to the Brink” takes place in remote Moab, Utah and will test participants’ outdoor skills in a family survival competition.
The Kern County family is Paul and Anna Ames, along with their children Alex, 17, and Max, 10.
“I thought somebody was pulling my leg when I got a phone call asking if we would appear on a national cable reality show,” said Paul Ames, a schoolteacher in the Lake Isabella community.
The show will air at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 on BYU Network, Spectrum channel 445 and DirecTV channel 445.