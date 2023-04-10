 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lack of transmission capacity worries clean energy advocates

PG&E photo (copy)

A PG&E crew does routine maintenance under the blazing summer sun on a transmission tower near Buttonwillow in June 2017.

 Californian file photo

California’s limited electrical transmission system is generating concern lately as clean energy projects outpace planning and construction of infrastructure needed to carry that power to cities.

A recent report by the organization that runs the state’s power grid, California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, says 46 transmission projects will be needed to serve large investments in solar, wind and energy storage it deems necessary to meeting the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

Coronavirus Cases