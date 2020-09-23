Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Lace’n It Up 5k Fun Run and Celebration walk, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
According to a news release from Links for Life, the event kicks off October as cancer awareness month and celebrates survivors and their families that helped support them.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will be held in a virtual format. Those interested can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/LacenItUp5kRunWalk and will choose to participate from their neighborhood, a local park or even from their home on a treadmill, the news release states.
The run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m.
