Labor union sees breakthrough in contract talks with Kern Medical

The labor union negotiating a contract with Kern Medical announced Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the hospital that could avert a strike there next month.
The potential deal struck Saturday spells out "serious recruitment and retention investments" along with wage increases for all employees covered by the contract, according to an afternoon news release from Service Employees International Union Local 521.
A union representative added by email that Local 521's bargaining team is recommending a "yes" vote of ratification during membership balloting Tuesday through Thursday.
Kern Medical's management declined to comment on the reported breakthrough.
Local 521 represents more than 1,600 nurses and other health-care workers at Kern Medical who have been without a labor contract since the last one expired Oct. 31, 2020.
Last week, the medical center's operator, the Kern County Hospital Authority, delivered what it called its last and best offer to the union. The union, which had scheduled a three-day strike over alleged unfair labor practices, agreed to postpone the action for two weeks so that its members could vote on whether to accept the offer, which the bargaining unit had signaled it would recommend rejecting.
According to Monday's release, Saturday's tentative deal offers one-time bonuses for full- and part-time employees, plus salary steps for registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants, among others.
"With this new agreement, we believe we have a better chance of holding onto experienced health-care workers who live and raise their families here in Kern County," Local 521 negotiating team member Eva Dominguez, an MRI technologist, said in the release. "Our fight was always about putting Kern Medical in a position to compete for the best workers and providing the best care for all Kern residents.”
The local's chief elected officer, Riko Mendez, added that the union fought hard for an agreement that commits to the safety of patients and workers.
“Our members made clear we were willing to do what it took not just to negotiate fair wages but a comprehensive plan that addressed worker turnover and recruitment,” Mendez stated in the release.
Besides union ratification, the proposal would have to be approved by KCHA's governing board.