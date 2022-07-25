 Skip to main content
Labor union sees breakthrough in contract talks with Kern Medical

Kern Medical

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The labor union negotiating a contract with Kern Medical announced Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the hospital that could avert a strike there next month.

The potential deal struck Saturday spells out "serious recruitment and retention investments" along with wage increases for all employees covered by the contract, according to an afternoon news release from Service Employees International Union Local 521.

